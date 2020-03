Kindly Share This Story:

Two Kazakh citizens have tested positive for coronavirus after returning from Germany, Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov said on Friday, the first cases of the disease in the Central Asian country.

The patients are staying in a specialized hospital in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s biggest city, he told a briefing.

