Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reportedly postpone Japan wedding

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have cancelled their proposed summer wedding in Japan, People is reporting. The rapid spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is, naturally, to blame.

“It was all set for Japan with 150 guests. Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant,” said a source close to the couple, per the weekly. “They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus.

Perry, 35, who confirmed her pregnancy in the wee hours of Thursday with the music video for “Never Worn White,” discussed her busy summer with fans in an Instagram Live session that followed the premiere.

There’s a lot that will be happening this summer. Not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for,” she said, confirming her upcoming album.

Bloom, 43, proposed to Perry — in a helicopter — on Valentine’s Day 2019. He shares son Flynn, 9, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

PageSix

Vanguard News

