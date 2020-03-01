Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala

Following the case of coronavirus recorded in Lagos State, Kano State government has made emergency hotlines available to the public for monitoring the global epidemic.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, in a statement on Sunday by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said the surveillance and emergency response measures are in place to tackle an outbreak of any communicable disease.

Governor Ganduje urged citizens to use the existing emergency hotlines provided by the Ministry of Health in the event of any eventuality.

He said the government has provided emergency hotlines for citizens to call if they feel unwell or suspect a case of the coronavirus anywhere across the state.

The emergency lines

The numbers given out by the commissioner are those of Dr. Imam Bello, Director Public Health and Disease Control, 08050303343; Dr. Bashir Muhammad, State Epidemiologist/Incident Manager, Emergency Operation Centre, EOC, 08099973292, and Sulaiman Ilyasu, State Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer, SDSNO, 08039704476.

Others are those of the State Coordinator, World health Organisation, WHO, Kano 08037038597 and Dr. Sharif Yahaya Musa, Director Disease Control and Epidemiologist, 08176677497.

Besides the hotlines, the statement appealed to the public to follow precautionary measures recommended by the Ministry of Health and other relevant government agencies.

