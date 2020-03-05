Kano High Court set aside ruling suspending Oshiomhole as APC Chair

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano State has on Thursday set aside the ruling of an FCT High Court suspending Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the ruling party, All Progressive Congress, APC.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Lewis Alagoa ordered that the status quo ante Bellum be maintained, pending the hearing of the motion on notice filed by the applicant, Aliyu Muhammad Rabiu before the court.

Rabiu had on the 4th March 2020 filed a motion exparte against All Progressive Congress (1st respondent), Adams Oshiomhole, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Inspector General of Police and Director-General of State Security Service as 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th respondents.

He is seeking that the court direct all the parties to this suit to maintain the status quo ante Bellum pending the hearing and disposal of the motion on notice filed, that is an order directing the 1st, 3rd, 4th and 5th defendants either by themselves, servants, privies, assigns or any officer among others from given effect to the purported resolution of the ward 10 Estako West Local government area of 2nd November 2019 suspending the 2nd defendant as a member of the 1st defendant pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

Alagoa at the Thursday court sitting and while giving the order said, “That all the parties to this suit are directed to maintain the status quo ante Bellum pending the hearing and disposal of the motion on notice filed herein that is, an order directing the 1st, 3rd, 4th and 5th defendants either by themselves, servants, privies, assigns or any officer howsoever described and whatever name called from giving effect to the purported resolution of the ward, Etsako West Local Government area of 2nd November 2019 suspending the 2nd defendant (Oshiomhole) as a member of the 1st defendant (APC) pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“Also that the 3rd defendant (INEC) is restrained from dealing, communicating or howsoever recognizing any person order than the 2nd defendant (Oshiomhole) as the National Chairman of the 1st defendant (APC) for any party business or carrying out any duties vested on the commission by the Electoral Act.

“Furthermore that the time the defendants in this suit shall enter an appearance and file their processes in defense of this suit is abridged to seven (7) days.”

However, the presiding Judge, Justice Lewis Alagoa adjourned the matter to 8th April 2020 for hearing.

It could be recalled that on Wednesday, Justice Danlemi Senchi, had granted an order of interim injunction stopping Oshiomhole from parading himself as the APC National Chairman.

However, after the ruling, Oshiomhole reportedly appealed to the judgment at the Court of Appeal, Abuja division.

