Kano Assembly commences fresh probe of Emir Sanusi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

Kano—Kano State House of Assembly, yesterday, began a fresh probe of the Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, over alleged mismanagement, among others.

Consequently, the House set up an eight man committee to investigate the monarch over fresh petitions for alleged official misconduct, violation of traditional, cultural and religious values.

The petitioners, a Civil Society Organization, CSO known as Kano Society for Promotion of Education and Culture, KSPEC, Mohammed Muktar (Chairman) and Dalhatu Abubakar in their separate petitions called for thorough investigation of alleged “abuse of office,” by the First Class Emir.

They attached video clips with the petitions they filed against the Kano monarch.

READ ALSO:

At the plenary, the Chairman, Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Zubairu Massu tabled the petitions against the Emir before the Assembly.

Massu said one of the petitions was signed by the Chairman of ‘Society for the Promotion of Education and Culture, Mohammed Muktar, while the other was signed by Dalhatu Abubakar urging the house to investigate the Emir over alleged non-challant attitudes which they alleged were against the religion, culture and traditions of Kano people.

In his words, “Apart from the written petitions, the petitioners have also presented some video tapes which they said the contents will serve as a prove to their petitions.

“The pettitioners want the assembly to investigate the Emir and take necessary actions on the issue.”

Speaker of the Assembly, Abdullaziz Garba Gafasa who presided over the sitting however ordered the house’s standing committee on petitions to commence action to investigate the matter.

Gafasa however co-opted the Deputy Speaker to serve as the Chairman of the Committee, Chief Whip and Majority Leader and gave the committee one week to submit its report.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: