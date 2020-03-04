Breaking News
Translate

Kano Assembly commences fresh probe of Emir Sanusi

On 12:41 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Emir Sanusi II faces another petition at Kano Assembly
Emir Sanusi

By Bashir Bello

Kano—Kano State House of Assembly, yesterday,  began a fresh probe of the Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, over alleged mismanagement, among others.

Consequently, the House  set up an eight man committee to investigate the monarch over fresh petitions for alleged official misconduct, violation of  traditional, cultural and religious values.

The petitioners, a Civil Society Organization, CSO known as Kano Society for Promotion of Education and Culture, KSPEC, Mohammed Muktar (Chairman) and Dalhatu Abubakar in their separate petitions called for thorough investigation of alleged “abuse of office,” by the First Class Emir.

They attached video clips with the petitions they filed against the Kano monarch.

READ ALSO: Court remands two Ekiti teachers over alleged rape

At the  plenary, the Chairman, Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Zubairu Massu tabled  the petitions against the Emir before the Assembly.

Massu said one of the petitions was signed by the Chairman of ‘Society for the Promotion of Education and Culture, Mohammed Muktar, while the other was signed by Dalhatu Abubakar urging the house to investigate the Emir over alleged non-challant attitudes which they alleged were against the religion, culture and traditions of Kano people.

In his words, “Apart from the written petitions, the petitioners have also presented some video tapes which they said the contents will serve as a prove to their petitions.

“The pettitioners want the assembly to investigate the Emir and take necessary actions on the issue.”

Speaker of the Assembly, Abdullaziz Garba Gafasa who presided over the sitting however ordered the house’s standing committee on petitions to commence action to investigate the matter.

Gafasa however co-opted the Deputy Speaker to serve as the Chairman of the Committee, Chief Whip and Majority Leader and gave the committee one week to submit its report.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!