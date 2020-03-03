Kaduna killings, one too many — ACF

Kindly Share This Story:

•Asks security agencies to be proactive

•CAN flays Kaduna killings

•Hails el-Rufai’s apology over killings

•As gunmen kill 2, injure others in Kano village

By Bashir Bello, Abdulmumin Murtala & Ibrahim Hassan

AREWA Consultative Forum, ACF, yesterday expressed deep shock at the unwarranted killing of innocent lives and destruction of property in Kaduna, describing it as one too many.

It also asked security agencies to be proactive in the fight against insurgency and banditry in the country. This came on a day suspected gunmen attacked Bagwai town in Bagwai Local Government Area of Kano State, killing two persons and injuring four others.

National Publicity Secretary of ACF, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu, said in a statement that it was sad that armed bandits unleashed terror on some communities in Igabi and Giwa Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

The statement read: “The heinous act by the bandits was callous and inhuman, considering the high number of casualties in terms of lives lost and settlements affected.

“ACF condemns in strong terms the killing of innocent people for whatever reason, as this cannot in any way address the perceived concerns or grievances of the perpetrators of these crimes.

“ACF, once more, appeals to all aggrieved persons to always channel their grievances through due process of law, rather than taking the law into their hands.

“ACF equally condemns the spate of killings of innocent people by armed bandits and terrorists, not only that of Kaduna State but also the ones in other parts of the country and, therefore, calls on the security agencies to always be proactive in their operations to avert such incidents.”

Furthermore, intelligence gathering and sharing should be a continuous and sustained efforts by both the community and the security agencies to ensure security of lives and property within the communities.

ACF commends the efforts of Kaduna State government and the security agencies in taking prompt and decisive action aimed at tracking the bandits and bringing them to book.

ACF extends its condolences to the affected communities in Igabi and Giwa Local Government Areas, the government and good people of Kaduna State over this unfortunate incident.

”May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace. We equally appeal to Kaduna State government and public spirited persons to render relief materials to the affected communities.”

Reacting to the killing yesterday, Chairman of CAN in Kaduna State, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, said it was heartwarming that Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai had apologized over the incident.

He said now that the governor had begun to see and hear very well the security challenges which have claimed several lives and property in the state, the onus was now on government to deal with the banditry and kidnapping that had held the state hostage.

“It is only when our leaders are beginning to ignore bad advisers around them that all will be well with the people.”

Meanwhile, suspected gunmen yesterday attacked Bagwai town in Bagwai Local Government Area of Kano State, killing two persons and injuring four others.

A source in the village said the gunmen who came in a car, invaded the town around 10.30 pm, killing the son of a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stalwart in the area and one-time zonal woman leader of the party in Kano North, Hajia Balaraba Sani.

The source said another young man, Muhammad, aged 35, and a staff of the Health Department, Bagwai LGA was also killed during the attack.

According to the source, the incident occurred in front of a shop, named Friday, where fish is sold.

The source said the Police later came to take the corpses away, while the injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Confirming the attack yesterday, spokesperson of kano State Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, said the gunmen stormed the area, shooting sporadically and shot at persons at roadside shops, injuring three, two of whom later died.

He said the Police Commissioner, CP Habu Sani, had also ordered deployment of its men from the Puff Adder team to the area for a manhunt and possible arrest of perpetrators of the crime.

“Gunmen last night (Monday) attacked some roadside shops. They shot sporadically and shot three persons. The victims were taken to Bichi General Hospital, two later died.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Habu Sani, has ordered deployment of men from the Puff Adder team for possible arrest of the perpetrators,” DSP Haruna said.

