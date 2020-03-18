Kaduna Hajj board boss is dead

Kindly Share This Story:

The Overseer, Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Malam Sani Musa, has died in a motor accident along Kaduna-Abuja highway.

The Board Public Relation Officer, Malam Salisu Anchau, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Anchau said the accident occurred at about 10:30 am along Kaduna-Abuja highway.

He said that deceased would be buried after funeral prayers to be held by 5:30 pm at Sardauna Memorial College Kaduna.

NAN report that late Musa was appointed by Gov. Nasir El-Rufia as Overseer of the board on January 12, 2020.

In a different news, as part of measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the country, the Federal Government has announced the restriction of entry for travellers from 13 Countries that have recorded at least 1,000 domestic cases of the pandemic.

Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha announced this at a press briefing Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, the government has also temporarily suspended its visa on arrival policy. On Tuesday night, the federal government had banned all its officials from foreign trips, but speaking Wednesday morning, the SGF said:

“This morning, we have found it necessary to brief Nigerians on further measures being taken after an assessment of the global situation. They are as follows:

“The Federal Government of Nigeria is restricting entry into the country for travellers from the following thirteen (13) countries; China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, Norway, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Netherlands and Switzerland. These are all countries with over 1,000 case domestically;

