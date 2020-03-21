Juventus player, Dybala, girlfriend, test positive for coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

Juventus and Argentine forward, Paulo Dybala, and his girlfriend, Oriana Sabatin, have tested positive to coronavirus.

The Argentina international becomes the third Bianconeri player to test positive for the virus as the outbreak worsens in Italy

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has confirmed he and his girlfriend Oriana Sabatin have tested positive for coronavirus, though he says neither of them are displaying any symptoms.

The Argentina international was tested for the disease last week and is currently self-isolating at home.

“Hi everyone, I just wanted to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive,” Dybala posted on Twitter.

ALSO READ:

Hi everyone, I just wanted just to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive. Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages. — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) March 21, 2020

“Luckily we are in perfect condition. Thanks for your messages.”

A statement on the Juventus website read: “Paulo Dybala has undergone medical tests that revealed a positive result for Coronavirus-Covid 19. He has been in voluntary home isolation since Wednesday, March 11.

“He will continue to be monitored, following the usual regime. He is well and is asymptomatic.”

Dybala is the third Juventus player to test positive for the coronavirus after Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi.

Defender Rugani was the first player in Serie A to contract the virus, with his positive diagnosis earlier this month prompting the club to activate quarantine protocols and send the entire squad into self-isolation.

It was then revealed on Tuesday that France midfielder Matuidi had also tested positive, though he was exhibiting no symptoms and later offered a reassuring update on his condition via an Instagram post.

Juventus have yet to return to training with Serie A, like the majority of the world’s leagues, completely shut down in an attempt to control the spread of Covid-19, BBC said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: