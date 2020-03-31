Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

JUST IN: More confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria as total rise to 139

On 8:26 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

JUST IN: More confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria as total rise to 139

By David Royal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC on Tuesday evening announced that four more new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Nigeria.

In a tweet on its verified handle, the centre said “Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in the FCT and 1 in Lagos As at 08:00 pm 31st March there are 139 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths”

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: President Buhari shows how proper handwashing is done

As at 08:00 pm 31st March, there are 139 confirmed cases 9 discharged 2 deaths.

For a breakdown of cases by states in real time Currently;

Lagos- 82

FCT- 28

Oyo- 8

Osun- 5

Ogun- 4

Kaduna- 3

Enugu- 2

Edo- 2

Bauchi- 2

Ekoti- 1

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!