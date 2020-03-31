JUST IN: More confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria as total rise to 139

By David Royal
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC on Tuesday evening announced that four more new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Nigeria.
In a tweet on its verified handle, the centre said “Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in the FCT and 1 in Lagos As at 08:00 pm 31st March there are 139 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths”
For a breakdown of cases by states in real time Currently;
Lagos- 82
FCT- 28
Oyo- 8
Osun- 5
Ogun- 4
Kaduna- 3
Enugu- 2
Edo- 2
Bauchi- 2
Ekoti- 1
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 31, 2020