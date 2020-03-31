JUST IN: More confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria as total rise to 139

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC on Tuesday evening announced that four more new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Nigeria.

In a tweet on its verified handle, the centre said “Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in the FCT and 1 in Lagos As at 08:00 pm 31st March there are 139 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths”

As at 08:00 pm 31st March, there are 139 confirmed cases 9 discharged 2 deaths.

For a breakdown of cases by states in real time Currently;

Lagos- 82

FCT- 28

Oyo- 8

Osun- 5

Ogun- 4

Kaduna- 3

Enugu- 2

Edo- 2

Bauchi- 2

Ekoti- 1

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in the FCT and 1 in Lagos As at 08:00 pm 31st March there are 139 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths pic.twitter.com/d8EyMmyGIZ — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 31, 2020

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: