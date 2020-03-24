JUST IN: COVID-19 confirmed cases in Nigeria tops 44

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
This was announced by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC on Tuesday evening.
“2 new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 1 in FCT and 1 in Bauchi .
“The cases have travel history to Germany and the UK.
“As at 06:25 pm on 24th March, there are 44 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.
Two have been discharged with 1 death”
