JUST IN: COVID-19 confirmed cases in Nigeria tops 44

This was announced by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC on Tuesday evening.

“2 new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 1 in FCT and 1 in Bauchi .

“The cases have travel history to Germany and the UK.

“As at 06:25 pm on 24th March, there are 44 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

Two have been discharged with 1 death”

