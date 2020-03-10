Vanguard Logo

Just in: Buhari appoints Ochei executive director, NIMASA

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Rt. Hon. (Engr) Victor Ochei Esq, as the  Executive Director of Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services in the Nigerian Maritime Administration And Safety Agency(NIMASA).

Disclosing this, Nkem Osu, Chief Press Secretary to Rt Hon Victor Ochei, said the appointment which was sequel to the tenure expiration of the Dr. Dakuku Peterside led board that was inaugurated on March 10, 2016 also  comprises a new Director-General and two other executive directors .

Ochei a former speaker of the fifth Delta State House of Assembly is a consummate front- row grassroots politician,  versed in diverse cerebral disciplines such as engineering, financial management, corporate governance, education administration, legal partitioning. He is also a pragmatic and prolific businessman and philanthropist extra-ordinaire.

