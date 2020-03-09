Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Just in: Aminu Ado succeeds Sanusi as Emir of Kano

On 5:16 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

Kano State government has appointed Aminu Ado Bayero as the successor of the deposed Emir Muhammad Sanusi II.

Bayero before his appointment is the Emir of Bichi, one of the four newly created Emirates in the state.

Also read: [VIDEO] Updated: Kano Assembly in rowdy session over dethronement of Emir Sanusi

The Secretary to State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji announced Bayero as the new emir.

Alhaji said the appointment followed the recommendation of the Kingmakers in the state.

Details shortly…

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!