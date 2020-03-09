Just in: Aminu Ado succeeds Sanusi as Emir of Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

Kano State government has appointed Aminu Ado Bayero as the successor of the deposed Emir Muhammad Sanusi II.

Bayero before his appointment is the Emir of Bichi, one of the four newly created Emirates in the state.

The Secretary to State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji announced Bayero as the new emir.

Alhaji said the appointment followed the recommendation of the Kingmakers in the state.

Details shortly…

Vanguard

