Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu today says that his coronavirus test has come out negative.

He posted on his twitter that “Good morning sir. The result is negative. Congratulations your Excellency”

I just received the above text from the Commissioner for Health regarding my #Covid19 test results. We give all the glory to God. Wish everyone affected speedy recovery.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: