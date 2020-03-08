Joyful Homes: It’s time to walk with His Spirit

Kindly Share This Story:

By Funmi Komolafe

Brethren, do you realise that this is a special month. The third month of the year. It is a month that you must march over all challenges. A month to launch you into fruitfulness.

Why do I call it a special month? As a Christian, I’m sure you have been taught about God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit. In other words, the manifestation of God in three phases popularly called the Trinity.

We all know God the Father, the Creator of Heaven and Earth, God the Son manifested in our Lord Jesus Christ who came to us as a human being and the Holy Spirit of God whose presence is available to those who seek the Spirit of the Lord.

Our Lord Jesus introduced the Holy Spirit to us in John 14 vs. 26 “ But the Comforter, which is the Holy Ghost, whom the Father will send in my name, he shall teach you all things, and bring all things to your remembrance, whatsoever I have said unto you”.

Note that Jesus called the Holy Spirit two other names, the Comforter and the Holy Ghost. Note also that Jesus said, the Father would send the Holy Spirit in his name.

We were earlier introduced to the Holy Ghost in Luke 3 vs.22 during the baptism of our Lord Jesus Christ. “ And the Holy Ghost descended in a bodily shape like a dove upon him, and a voice came from heaven, which said, Thou art my beloved Son; in thee I am well pleased”.

By the grace of the Almighty God, this month, you will hear a voice that will lead you to your breakthrough in the name of Jesus.

Brethren, our focus today is on the need to appreciate and recognize the Holy Spirit of God.

Jesus Christ called him the Comforter. Who are those who need to be comforted?

Your mind will readily go to the bereaved. The widow, widower or orphan.

It goes beyond that. Many of us need to be comforted. A woman who takes in and records miscarriages without carrying a baby to full term needs to be comforted. The young man who has applied for several jobs without being engaged by any employer is distressed and needs to be comforted.

A wealthy family, whose son has taken to drugs or has had his destined derailed by friends, needs to be comforted.

The lady who attends weddings of her friends but has never had a man propose to her, definitely has a troubled heart, she needs to be comforted.

A businessman or woman whose business has been nose-diving needs to be comforted.

The one who is in debt needs to be comforted. The patient on a sick bed needs to be comforted.

Brethren we can go on and on.

Romans 8 vs. 14 &15 tells us more about the Holy Spirit. “ For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, they are the sons of God. For ye have not received the spirit of bondage again to fear; but ye have received the Spirit of adoption, whereby we cry, Abba Father”.

This is the point. Does the Spirit of God lead you? Those who are led by the Spirit of God, have no fear. They overcome all challenges, they have series of testimonies.

Are you prepared to subdue the flesh to receive the anointing of the Holy Spirit? Many churches began the year with fasting and prayer.

Lent is still on. Lent gives you an opportunity to subdue the flesh and take on a fresh anointing.

May God give you the grace to subdue the flesh and move closer to God with fasting and prayer.

Brethren, when we move closer to the God, we’ll be connected to his Spirit. The presence of the Holy Spirit enables us to overcome challenges.

I’ll share with you the testimony of a lady. This lady had been married without children for over 15 years. She moved from one praying ministry to another.

Some men of God will politely ask her what the attitude of her mother is to her condition. Others will ask bluntly tell her that her mother and mother in law for different reasons didn’t want her to have children. She never knew about this but she regularly had intercourse in her dreams.

This was to prevent her from having children. One day, a man of God told her that those responsible for her intercourse dreams were women.

Since she was determined to have children, she didn’t stop praying. She later went to a church popular with women trusting God for the fruit of the womb.

During a deliverance, a female voice asked the Pastor, why he should be willing to deliver her. Insisting that she gave birth to her and could do anything with her but the Pastor rebuked the evil spirit and assured the lady that God would deliver her.

The lady attended one of the Holy Ghost services held by a popular Pentecostal church. That night, she had a dream in which she saw two faces, bowed. She didn’t understand the dream. She narrated it to her Pastor who simply told her that the enemies have surrendered.

As the Lord lives, every enemy troubling your life will surrender to the power of God in the name of Jesus.

It was not long after this that God broke the yoke and she was blessed with a baby boy.

Brethren, this is the season for you to work towards changing that unpleasant situation in your life. You cannot afford to live with challenges will the end of they year.

God is ever willing to deliver you if only you call on him.

Samuel heard the voice of God; you too can hear the voice of the Holy Spirit.

A woman who wants to carry her own baby or babies this year 2020 must do something this month.

Even if you want to take scientific steps, you still need God to bless your efforts.

Brethren, God that gives children has the capacity to heal. He is able to save you from all enemies. God is in a position to change your story so that your mockers will have no option but to congratulate you.

Your situation is not as bad as that of Jabez who lost everything. He lost relations; he lost possessions, yet he kept his faith alive.

Jabez, a man who was down and out still had time to pray.

Ist Chronicles 4 vs. 10 is our witness. “ And Jabez called on the God of Israel, saying, Oh that thou wouldest bless me indeed, and enlarge my coast, and that thine hand might be with me, and that thou wouldest keep from evil, that it may not grieve me! And God granted that which he requested”.

Lord will grant all your requests this year in the name of Jesus.

Brethren, welcome Jesus into life if you have not done so already. If you have, take steps to move closer to God and you will be guided by His Spirit.

The peace of the Lord be with us in Jesus name.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: