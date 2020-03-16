IWD: Foundation tasks women on self-development

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

WOMEN have been urged to develop themselves intellectually and educationally to be suitable for boardroom appointment of any establishment they find themselves.

This advice was given by the Founder of Karis Towers Development Foundation, Mrs. Elohozino Toje Ajagbawa, at a programme organized by her Foundation for women in partnership with Ewomaisoko Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC) to mark this year’s International Women’s Day. She also charged them to prepare for important roles that will help reform the society.

The programme, according to Ajagbawa, was planned to bring together generations of women and the girl-child to advocate for gender equality and also educate on the physical, social and mental health of women.

The event, which had in attendance speakers such as the Head of Media and Public Affairs Department, DESOPADEC, Mrs. Chinenye Ezonfade, represented by Mrs. Judith Ebitimi Kwamande, also marked the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action and future of world women.

In her address, Clerk of the Isoko North legislative House, Princess Oghale Oweh, who was the keynote speaker at the event advocated for women inclusion in different sectors, adding that this will help boost economic growth in Nigeria, while also charging on them not to succumb to abuse and oppression but to continue to speak out when faced with difficulties.

The high point of the event was the “Call to Action” time, which was moderated by the United Nations African Representative, Dr. Onyi Ikemefuna, who urged women at the event to read out their activity guide from the activity cards after the programme.

