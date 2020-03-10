Kindly Share This Story:

As a way of marking the 2020 International Women’s Day, a beauty queen, Miss Chisom Eze “Queen of South East Nigeria” distributed dozens of female hygiene kits and School writing Materials to girl students of selected schools in Anambra State.

While speaking at the occasion held at the St John Of God Secondary School, Anambra State, the Queen Of South East International, said that the distribution of the kits was to encourage the female students to be going to school even during their monthly period and also be of good conduct

Queen Chisom further said that currently, the “Queen Of South East Nigeria Pageant” organization is focusing on girl child education by investing in their education as an investment for the future saying that to achieve this, the organisation is working in synergy to ensuring the protection of girls in schools.

The Gender and Nutrition Focal person Cynthia Uwah in her reaction explained that the theme for this Year’s celebration ‘I am Generation Equality: Realising Women’s Rights’ was meant to reinforce the messaging around challenging gender stereotypes, fighting biases, broadening perceptions, and improving women’s participation at all levels of the economy.

Cynthia Uwah added that in line with the commemoration of this year’s celebration, the Student Entrepreneurship Catalyst For Development project had targeted teenage girls in a representative school to mark this year’s event in order to sensitise them on Entrepreneurs Hygiene Management and their rights as students.

In his Closing address, the Founder Newsland Integrated Media Services Organizers of Queen of South East Nigeria, Emmanuel Anabueze, while applauding the Guest Speakers Ify Aronu(SSA to Anambra State Governor on Broadcasting), Nnenna Offodile(First Queen of South East Nigeria),Nancy Nweke(CEO Nana Confectionery), Amarachi Okafor(Founder Paint Divah Ng), Joseph Okafor(Former SUG President Nnamdi Azikiwe University) and Collins Igwe(Financial Expert) for the time and Encouragement to the Students with thier initiative, said if Women are been educated and empowered, they would contribute positively to societal development.

