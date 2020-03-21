BREAKING: Italian who brought COVID-19 to Nigeria discharged (Photos)

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

The Italian man who brought the deadly COVID-19 virus to Nigeria has been discharged after testing negative for the virus.

This was disclosed by Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday night on his verified twitter handle.

Sanwo-Olu wrote:

“As the COVID-19 Incident Commander for Lagos, I am glad to inform you that the index case; the Italian gentleman is now negative.

“Through a combined effort of Lagos, Ogun State and Fed Health Authorities, we were able to limit the transmission of the virus to a single contact.”

“The blood plasma will be beneficial for the treatment of new patients in the absence of a defined therapeutic drug for #COVID19 yet. The patient appreciated the exceptional care and support given to him by staff of the infectious Disease Hospital,Yaba and all members of the EOC.

“The EOC team was extremely happy to bid the patient farewell. Once again, we will like to convey the enthusiasm of the team to do the very best possible in handling incidents of #COVID19″.

As the COVID-19 Incident Commander for Lagos, I am glad to inform you that the index case; the Italian gentleman is now negative. Through a combined effort of Lagos, Ogun State and Fed Health Authorities, we were able to limit the transmission of the virus to a single contact. pic.twitter.com/PDvAsLLAnP — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) March 20, 2020

See photos:

