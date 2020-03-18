Italian is first coronavirus death in Cuba

Kindly Share This Story:

Cuba recorded its first death from the new coronavirus on Wednesday when a 61-year-old Italian tourist died as the island nation’s confirmed cases rose to 10, the public health ministry said.

The tourist entered Cuba, which unlike many countries in Latin America has not closed its borders, on March 9 and had been in a critical condition since Sunday night.

“Despite the efforts of the intensive care team that was looking after him… the complications related to his illness provoked his death,” said the health ministry in a statement.

Among three new cases announced by authorities on Wednesday was a 77-year-old American. All three had recently arrived on the island.

Cuba, which is largely dependent on its tourism industry, has said it has no plans to close its borders.

It has no quarantine requirements for new arrivals either, even those from the countries worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The news of Cuba’s first COVID-19 death came on the same day that a British cruise ship carrying five infected people and more than 50 others showing flu-like symptoms docked on the island.

The more than 1,000 passengers and crew aboard the ship are due to be repatriated to Britain on Wednesday evening aboard four airplanes.

Cuba’s government authorized the ship to dock for “humanitarian reasons” after it was turned away by Barbados and the Bahamas.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

