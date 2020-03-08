Breaking News
Translate

Israel Adesanya defeats Yoel Romero in unanimous decision

On 5:48 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:
BREAKING: Israel Adesanya defeats Yoel Romero in unanimous decision
Israel Adesanya

Nigeria’s UFC boxer, Israel Adesanya has retained his belt as the Middleweight Champion, after defeating Cuban boxer, Yoel Romero in unanimous decision.

The fight exhausted the duration of the bout (Round 5) with some adrenalin moments far in between.

BREAKING: Israel Adesanya defeats Yoel Romero in unanimous decision

Adesanya, after retaining his belt, said: “I did what I had to do, I capitalised on his weakness and you can see him (Romero) limping his leg.”

ALSO READ: Who is Israel Adesanya? 10 facts about the UFC’s latest sensation

Romero, on the other hand, queried Adesanya’s style, saying he didn’t come out to fight. “The crowd paid to say a real fight, but he was just running around, he didn’t fight. It would have been different if he came all out.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!