Israel Adesanya defeats Yoel Romero in unanimous decision

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria’s UFC boxer, Israel Adesanya has retained his belt as the Middleweight Champion, after defeating Cuban boxer, Yoel Romero in unanimous decision.

The fight exhausted the duration of the bout (Round 5) with some adrenalin moments far in between.

Adesanya, after retaining his belt, said: “I did what I had to do, I capitalised on his weakness and you can see him (Romero) limping his leg.”

ALSO READ:

Romero, on the other hand, queried Adesanya’s style, saying he didn’t come out to fight. “The crowd paid to say a real fight, but he was just running around, he didn’t fight. It would have been different if he came all out.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: