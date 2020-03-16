IPPS: COEASU threatens industrial action

Accuses FG of indiscriminate deductions,non payment of members on sabbatical leave, others

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–LECTURERS in the nation’s Colleges of Education have accused the federal government of engaging in indiscriminate deductions of their salaries following their enrollment in the Integrated Personnel and Payroll System,IPPS.

Besides,the lecturers said even as discussion with the IPPS on some issues which it feared in the scheme were yet to be concluded, government had stopped payment of members on sabbatical leave, deduction of salaries for the National Housing Fund, and non inclusion in the Peculiar Allowances of the staff of the subsector, especially the Peculiar Earned Academic Allowance,PEAA.

The lecturers speaking in a statement through their umbrella union, College of Education Academic Staff Union, COEASU,also said,” Whereas FGN deducted its own statutory deductions, the non-statutory deduction of staff necessary for their well-being, especially Staff Cooperative Society contributions were not made.”

To this end,they have in the statement released to the media, Sunday,through the President of COEASU,Nuhu Ogirima,threatened disruption of activities in the nation’s colleges of education.

It said the “February salary paid by the federal government did not include the Peculiar Allowances of the staff of the subsector, especially the Peculiar Earned Academic Allowance (PEAA),” adding that, “Also not paid are staff on sabbatical leave. In addition, deductions were effected on all staff salary, indiscriminately, for the National Housing Fund (NHF), a voluntary scheme to which most staff did not subscribe.”

“ The Union shall reconvene the Expanded National Executive Council meeting to deliberate on further necessary action on IPPIS and other lingering issues of industrial concern, including but not limited to the inconclusive renegotiation, the unfulfilled N15bn Needs Assessment palliative and the sum of N2.5bn unpaid arrears of Peculiar Allowances,” the statement said.

COEASU noted that,”Sadly, pension and the imposed obnoxious tax deductions were effected on gross earning of staff, which included non-taxable Allowances) as against the basic salary on which such deductions ought to be effected.”

It added that:”From the information available, it is quite evident that the peculiarities of the Colleges of Education subsector, which the stakeholders’ meetings with IPPIS office, prior to its implementation, harped on as the basis of rejection of the obnoxious pay platform, have not been reflected.”

According to the union, the action of government was a breach of trust,saying the action was unacceptable to it.

The statement read in full:”The attention of the National Secretariat has been drawn to the payment of February 2020 salary to staff of the Federal Colleges of Education by the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN).