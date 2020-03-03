Insecurity: Obi commends Catholic Bishops

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says insecurity biggest challenge to investment

Former Vice Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Peter Obi, has commended the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, for significantly drawing the national and global attention to the worsening security situation in Nigeria.

Obi, who spoke at the sideline of an international business conference organised by Nigeria America Business Forum, NABF, in the USA, said the peaceful protest by the bishops showed their patriotism and concern for the challenging situation in the country.

According to a statement from Obi’s media office, he charged other critical stakeholders in the country to join the bishops in elevating the insecurity situation in the land for necessary action.

Obi who was a keynote speaker at the well attended forum, said “what Nigeria desperately needs now is investment, especially Foreign Direct Investment, to reboot her declining economy and create employment for her teeming unemployed youths.

“But nobody will be attracted to invest in an unsecured or lawless environment.”

He said unemployment situation in the country was so frightening and any nation that could not engage its teeming educated youths surely would have issues with social vices like crimes and criminalities.

Obi regretted that “Ghana, whose entire population is less than 20 per cent of our population, is attracting more investment and attention than Nigeria with all its abundant capital and material resources.”

Obi said all the attendees he spoke to personally had one or two worries: security/law and order. He urged the government to aggressively tackle the situation.

The conference that attracted top Nigeria professionals, entrepreneurs residing in USA, governors, government officials ie Nigeria Ambassador to USA, Nigeria Consul General in New York, Chairperson of Diaspora Council, Abike Dabiri among other captains of industry has as its theme, ‘Improving Nigeria’s Economy: Challenges and Opportunities.’

