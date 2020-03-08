Insecurity: FG implementing our recommendations — NIPSS Alumni

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Alumni Association of the National Institute, AANI, said it has forwarded several recommendations on the security situation in the country to the Federal Government and expressed delight that those recommendations are being implemented by the government.

National President of AANI and former Inspector General of Police, IGP, Alhaji MD Abubakar, disclosed this yesterday at the Annual General Meeting of the association in Abuja.

AANI is the umbrella body for all past participants of the Senior Executive Course of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru.

He said: “We have done our research and we are advising government and the government is carrying out our suggestions. Security issues are not things you discuss in public.’’

The former IGP also asked Nigerians of various persuasions to work towards the unity of the country in spite of the myriads of challenges facing them.

His call was re-echoed by the Corps Marshal and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Boboye Oyeyemi, also an alumnus of the institute during the 2020 Unity Walk embarked upon by members of the association, earlier on before the AGM.

While speaking on the essence of the walk which saw his members going around the Central Business District with wooden placards and banners calling for unity, said:”We are walking towards the unity of Nigeria. We believe in the oneness of Nigeria, we believe in the unity of Nigeria and this is what we have demonstrated today.”

On his part, Oyeyemi said: “We are setting aside our ethnic and religious differences to walk for Nigeria. The unity of Nigeria is the motto of our alumni association and as you can see, the membership of the institute cuts across Nigeria.”

