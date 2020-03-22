Infedelity: Man arrested for allegedly killing wife’s secret lover in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike

A 35 years old man, Habeeb Kasali, has been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly killing a 32 year- old man, Bamidele Johnson, on the suspicion that the deceased was having “an affair” with his wife.

It was gathered that the suspect was arrested following information received by the police at Igbesa Divisional headquarters from a relation of the deceased.

Confirming the incident, the Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the relation informed the police that fight ensued between the suspect and the deceased at Totowu area when the suspect accused the deceased of having an affair with his wife despite several warnings.

“In the process, the suspect used scissors to stab the deceased severally on his chest, eye and neck which led to the death of the deceased”.

“He was immediately rushed to a hospital at Isuti road Egan in Lagos where he was confirmed dead.

“Having realized that the victim was dead, the suspect took to his heels, but the DPO Igbesa Divisional headquarters, SP Abayomi Adeniji, quickly despatched his detectives to go after him and was eventually arrested from where he ran to.

The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at Ota General Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

