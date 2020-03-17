INEW stages first Warri Spelling Bee competition

Kindly Share This Story:

The Iwere New Era Watch (INEW), a pan-Warri group self-tasked with advocating for development in Warri held its maiden Spelling Bee Competition for JSS1 students of public secondary schools in Warri at the weekend.

The competition, which is the first of its kind was keenly contested by 13 of the 17 public secondary schools in Warri. At the end of the three-stage exercise, Essi 2 College emerged winner of the Bee through Ogboru Rejoice, who went home with one hundred thousand naira cash prize. Idhoko Uzezi of Nana College emerged 1st runner-up took home fifty thousand naira and Omatseyin Laju of Hussey College went home with thirty thousand naira, prize money for 2nd Runner Up. The fourth and five places walked away with consolidation prizes.

READ ALSO:

In his speech, the Chief Watcher at INEW, Comrade Monoyo Edon said the Spelling Bee Competition is the group’s little way of giving back to Warri. He stated that most of the members of the group are old students of the participating secondary schools. He tasked the state government and well-meaning Deltans to invest in educational competitions among secondary schools.

His words: “In the four years of our existence, we have been supporting one form of developmental programme or the other in Warri. Warri used to be famed for churning out some of the brightest students in the state. Growing up, there were several education-based competitions that engaged students. That is what we hope to bring back with the Spelling Bee.”

“If government at all levels, politicians who are products of such competitions tow this path, then there will be less room for idleness. Idleness is one of the contributive factors to the prevalence of internet fraud in our society today. If winners of reality shows can go home with mouthwatering prizes, why can’t we make the prizes for academic excellence even more attractive?”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: