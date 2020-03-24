Imore kingship tussle: Ruling house challenges high court’s decision

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jane Echewedo

The Irokosunbata Ruling house of Alahun family of Imore town, Lagos State have appealed the ruling which dismissed their suit challenging the Okiki family as the second ruling family of Alahun of Imore as delivered by Justice Babajide Candide-Johnson of a Lagos High Court, Igbosere.

Justice Candide-Johnson, had declined jurisdiction to hear the suit in his ruling delivered June 17, 2016.

Asking the appellate court to set aside the judgement of the high court in its entirety, the family in the appeal number: CA/L//22/2017 filed through their counsel, I.A. Kokumo, prayed the court to remit the case file, number LD/801/2012, before another judge of the high court of Lagos State for determination on the merit.

The trial court had held that the arguments of the second and third defendants in the matter succeeded and “carries the day” and that the claimants need to first exhaust the statutory procedure and remedies stipulated under the Obas and Chiefs Law of Lagos State 2003 before coming to court.

The Claimants/Appellants are:

Alhaji Nureni Yusuf, Alhaji (Chief) Layi Jagun and Mr Mukaila Akinyemi, for themselves and on behalf of the ruling house.

The first to third Defendants/Respondents are the Chieftaincy Committee, Oriade Local Council Development Area, the Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Local Government Affairs and Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lagos State.

The claimants/appellants, listing their grounds of appeal, complained of the whole decision of the trial judge at the High Court.

They submitted: “the learned trial judge erred in law when he held that ” On this score, the arguments of the 2nd and 3rd defendants carries the day and that the claimants need to first exhaust the statutory procedure and remedies stipulated under the Obas and Chiefs Law of Lagos State 2003 before coming to the high court of Lagos State”.

They also, in their grounds if appeal, faulted Section 12(1) and 12(2) of the Obas and Chiefs Law of the state.”

The family said they adequately pleaded in paragraphs 21 to 27 of their averment, various steps taken by them to have the governor, vis-à-vis the state government to review or amend the Chieftaincy declaration or cause an enquiry to be made to no avail.

They also submitted the ruling of the high court failed to highlight the statutory procedures and remedies the claimants first needed to exhaust before approaching the court.

They argued the decision of the high court is against the weight and preponderance of evidence.

The claimants in their statement of claims at the high court, had sought an injunction restraining the first to third defendants from “installing, appointing or approving the candidate of any person from fourth to sixth defendants ruling house or from any other ruling house to the vacant stool of Alahun of Imore except from Irokosunbata Ruling House” whose turn, they contended, it is to present a candidate.

They urged the court for a rectification of the Chieftaincy declaration of Alahun of Imore to reflect Irokosunbata and Awojoh Ruling Houses instead of Okiki and Awojoh Ruling Houses.

They also prayed the court for a declaration that by the custom and tradition of Imore people, there are only two ruling houses entitled to present candidates to the stool of Alahun of Imore, that is Irokosunbata and Awojoh.

They had also prayed for a declaration that it is the turn of Irokosunbata to present a candidate to the vacant stool of Alahun of Imore.

READ ALSO:

In their 29-paragraph statement of claims, the claimants traced the historical background of the Obaship of the town to one Alahun who begot four children, Irokosunbata, Aganra, Ogafuwa and Awojoh.

They averred that while Aganra and Ogafuwa had no issue, Irokosunbata and Awojoh begot children and thus begin rotation of kingship between them and their descendants.

According to the claimants, the late Oba Rufai Akeju from Awojoh was the last King before from Awojoh Ruling House and reigned and died February 16, 1967.

They averred that after his death, one Haruna Oluwa purporting to belong to Okiki Ruling House, unknown to the town, was installed as King of Imore against the wish of the people.

Due to the development, they averred that the people of Imore wrote several petitions to the Lagos State government challenging Oluwa’s appointment and called for amendment/review of chieftaincy declaration and for a public enquiry on the issue but regretted that the first and third defendants refused to accede to their request.

They said that the appointment of King Haruna Okiki was challenged in suit number ID/430/83 but was not concluded due to his death and as a result of which the suit was struck out in 2008.

They averred that they got to know of the chieftaincy declaration when King Haruna Okiki was to be installed as Alahun of Imore sometimes between 1973/74 and has since then been protesting against the injustice to no avail.

The claimants averred that there is no such ruling house in Imore known as Okiki but that the late King Haruna Okiki hailed from Oluwa Chieftaincy family from his father’s side while his mother is from Ibeshe.

They averred that since the death of King Oluwa, all efforts to get the government, through the first defendant, to review or amend the chieftaincy declaration or cause a public enquiry to be made to the stool of Alahun have been futile as the defendants failed to accede to their request.

They further averred that the fourth to sixth defendants in the suit at the high court, Taofeek Waidi Akeju, Prince Musiliu Akeju and Nowairu Aliu Mustapha respectively, had “clandestinely written a letter sometimes in December 16, 2010 to the office of the second defendants purporting it to have emanated from Imore Council of Chiefs, nominating the fourth defendant to the vacant stool of the Alahun of Imore.”

They said that by a letter dated August 12, 2011 wrote the Governor of the state and copied the second defendant, in which they disclaimed the letter dated December 16, 2010 that it did not emanate from Imore Council of Chiefs.

The claimants averred that in spite of the letter dated August 12, 2011, moves are now being made to select a candidate from Awojoh Ruling House, from which the fourth to sixth defendants belong without regard to the rights and interest of the claimant’s ruling house whose turn it is to present a candidate to the stool of Alahun of Imore.

Meanwhile, the appellant family are claiming that since the court matter still subsists, it urged members of the public to be cautious of engaging on lease holding on the community properties pending the determination of the suit.

The second and third defendants in their 16-paragraphs statement of defence, denied the paragraphs 1, 2, 5, 6, 8 to 29 of the claimants’ brief.

They averred that the stool of Alahun of Imore was that of a first class king that has been in existence for over 90 years and that the customary law that regulates succession to the stool was codified into a declaration registered March 31, 1960 and provide for two ruling houses, Okiki and Awojoh.

They averred that the said registered declaration was used for the nomination and installation of king Aruna Oluwa Okiki in 1974 from okiki Ruling house and who died after 33yrs consequent upon which the stool became vacant again.

They averred that the Osunba Ruling House filed a suit number LD/852/07 between Taibat Akapo Osunba & others Vs Alhaji Nureni Yusuf & others in respect of the chieftaincy stool of Alahun of Imore and that the subject matter was the same with the one before Justice Femi Adeniyi of Ikeja High Court.

They contended that the Awojoh Ruling House, being the next ruling house entitled to fill the vacant stool, had pursuant to a public notice issued by Amuwo Odofin Local Government/ Oriade Local Council Development Area nominated the fourth defendant to be the King-elect and has since been installed.

The defendants claimed to have complied with section 17 of the Obas and Chiefs Law of Lagos State.

They further stated that the amendment to a registered declaration or referral of the Chieftaincy stool for a public enquiry depends on the Executive Governor, only if he considers same as necessary or desirable and cannot be compelled by order of the court.

They contended further that the claimants never at any time requested for an enquiry into Alahun of Imore Registered Declaration of 1960 and that for the executive governor to exercise his power and discretion for an enquiry depends on the claimants, to support proof with hard facts and documents of their entitlement to the chieftaincy stool of Alahun of Imore.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: