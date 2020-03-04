‘Imo Exco initiated My People, My People road project’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chidi Nkwopara

The controversial “My People, My People” road project in 26 of the 27 local council areas of Imo State, was initiated by the State Executive Council, SEC.

According to documents made available to the Eze Duruiheoma-led Committee for the Investigation of Malpractices in the Local Governments, the decision was first conveyed to the Commissioner, Ministry of Local Government Affairs, vide a letter, SGI/S.0435/T/108, dated December 3, 2018, and by the Secretary to the Government of Imo State, Mark Uchendu.

Part of the letter read: “I wish to convey the Imo State Executive Council’s decision, directing the Ministry of Local Government Affairs to disburse approved amounts to the various local government areas of Imo State, to enable them to complete rehabilitation of ‘My People, My People’ ongoing road projects in the state.

“I forward herewith, a document that contains the names of the local government area, number of kilometres, unit cost, amount, contractors and account details, for your information and ease of the disbursement. Kindly treat as urgent.”

On receipt of the memo, the Commissioner, Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Mrs. Gertrude Oduka, addressed a letter, dated December 17, 2018, to all the chairmen of the local councils.

The letter read: “This is to notify the local government councils that a specific sum has been transferred into each local government council project account, under the above pet project (My People, My People road project) of His Excellency.

“The fund, which is to be controlled by the Honourable Commissioner from each local government area, is to be disbursed to the contractors in the attached schedules. Please, take the necessary steps to implement these directives appropriately.”

Although nothing appeared in the Owerri Municipal Council column, Oru East got the highest share of N10.5 million for 42-kilometre road, while Oru West got only N1 million for the supposed four-kilometre road project.

Witnesses have since testified that no road in any of the local government areas of the state is designated “My People, My People Road.”

In a similar development, the Operation Zero Pothole in the local government areas was initiated by the Imo State Expanded Executive Council, at its sixth meeting held Tuesday, November 27, 2018.

A letter, IMEXCO/S.21/2/94, addressed to all local council chairmen and the Commissioner, Local Government Affairs, signed by J. O. Njoku, Permanent Secretary (Exco), for Secretary to the Executive Council, conveyed the project approval.

The letter read in part: “Council directed that the following sums of money approved for each LGA should be released to enable them embark on zero pothole policy of government in their localities.”

From the schedule attached, Orlu Local Government Area got the highest allocation of N80 million, while Isu received the least sum of N20 million.

The investigation into the project continues on who got these monies and if they were properly utilised.

