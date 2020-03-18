Imo community decries bad roads

Kindly Share This Story:

Ndegwu community in Owerri west local government area of Imo State has embarked on the repairs of their road, saying they can’t abandon themselves if government has refused to make their roads motorable.

Apart from the inability to use the road, the community known for its farming activities has recorded greater losses in terms of transporting their agricultural produce to the cities for sale.

As a result of being cut off by gully erosion, the people hardly access their neigbouring communities including Irete, Orogwe, Amakohia-Ubi and Owerri capital.

Some of the indigenes who spoke to Vanguard were not happy that they had met with local government authorities severally and the meeting ended up not bringing any attention to their sufferings.

They wondered that the House of Representatives member of the Owerri Federal constituency, Ikenna Elezianya, which Ndegwu was part of, has failed to do something about it since he won his election.

President General of Ndegwu Community, Ahaneku Augustine, said: “For more than eight years, we have been suffering from bad roads situation. You know, Ndegwu, has about four adjoining roads.

“You can see that the community has embarked on the repairs of the bad roads. The roads as you can see are undergoing maintainace courtsey of few indigenes from Ndegwu community. Some indigenes involved included Ishiuba, Sampson Akunna,

Ejike Ononogbo, Onyegbule Onwuzuruike, Bernard Unagwu, and others. If we could have the same spirit as these people; I believe that Ndegwu will not suffer so much. We have suffered from so many governments of Imo State in the past.

“The issue is that if you don’t belong to their political party or a caucus member, nobody will listen to you. But I think if the government will spread their hands freely, everybody will benefit.”

Another stakeholder among those pioneering the road project, Mr. Nicholas Ishiuba Ojnaka said: “The menace of erosion did not just cut my community from accessing the capital. It cuts us off, from other communities around us and for our people to carry their farm produce for sell.

“It has not been easy. Successive governments have refused to listen to our cries. We have paid several visits to the local government and it has not yielded any positive results. We have suffered for more than eight years.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: