Imo commissioners’ list out

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Imo State House of Assembly, on Thursday received a list of 22 commissioner nominees, from the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma.

The Speaker of the Imo state House of Assembly, Chiji Collins, who announced the commissioner nominees went ahead to set up an ad-hoc committee for the screening of the would-be commissioners.

To achieve this, the speaker announced the head of the ad-hoc committee for the screening of the commissioner nominees, the member representing Nkwerre state constituency, Obinna Okwara.

Other members of the ad-hoc committee, Uju Onwudiwe, (Njaba) Eddy Obinna (Aboh Mbaise), Frank Ugboma (Oru East) and Kennedy Ibe (Obowo).

The commissioner nominees assent to the state Assembly by the executive stated as Prof. V. E. O Ikegwuoha, Barr. Francis Dibiagwu, Doris Akubuo, Dan Oguh, Noble Atulegwu, C. C Osuala, Lambert Orisakwe, Obiageri Ajoku, Nkechi Ugwu, Dr Mrs Osunkwo, Iyke Njoku.

Also, Simeon Ibegbulem, Kingsley Ononuju, Declan Emelumba, Enyinnaya Onuegbu, Rex Anunobi, Raph Nwosu, Fabian Ihekwueme, Tony Umezuruike, Iyke Umeh, Mathias Emejuonu, Love Ineh.

However, the commissioner nominees list was coming not less than two months since Uzodinma took over the mantle of leadership of Imo state.

With this latest development, some political analysts in the state said that the action of the governor will quicken the implementation of the policies and programmes of his administration.

