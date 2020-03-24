Immigration suspends Passport Issuance

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Nigerian Immigration Service NIS said it has placed a temporary suspension on passports issuance and migrant registration due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) virus in the country.

The Service disclosed this on Monday in a statement by its Comptroller General, Muhammed Babandede.

The suspension which takes effect from March 23 to April 23, is, according to the Service, in line with the government’s directives.

“The service has accordingly directed for the temporary suspension of processing of passport and Migrant e-Registration effective 23rd March – 23rd April, 2020 in line with government’s directives on Restrictions on International Flight.”

Kindly Share This Story: