BREAKING: Immigration boss Babandede tests positive for Covid-19

By Omeiza Ajayi

Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede has tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) days after he returned from the United Kingdom.

A statement from the media office of the service made available to Vanguard on Sunday morning signed by Mr Sunday James, said Babandede had since gone into isolation.

The statement reads; “The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service Muhammad Babandede health status with regard to Corona Virus and his self-isolation since he returned from UK.

“As a top official of the government, he has adhered to the NCDC instructions to self-isolate and undergoe test.

“The result of the test came out positive, hence the need to make it public, he conveys his goodwill to all and he is in stable condition responding to treatment.

“The Comptroller General is active and directing as expected the affairs of the service online, while the Deputy Comptroller General Overseeing the administration of the service is in touch online to keep service activities running within this period.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service community will continue to deliver on its mandate for the nation even in this trying times as we pray the whole world get over it, Nigeria inclusive”.

Babandede had returned to Nigeria through a British Airways flight which touched down in Lagos on March 22.

