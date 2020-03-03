IMF, World Bank cancel Washington Spring meetings

Kindly Share This Story:

Emma Ujah

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank have cancelled the Spring Meetings slated for April in Washington DC, United States of America.

Instead, the spring meetings would be held virtually.

Mrs Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and Mr David Malpass, President of the World Bank Group, today, issued a statement to this effect.

It said: “Like everyone else around the world, we have been deeply concerned by the evolving situation of the Coronavirus and the human tragedy surrounding it. Given growing health concerns related to the virus, the Management of the IMF and World Bank Group and their Executive Boards have agreed to implement a joint plan to adapt the 2020 IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings to a virtual format.

” Our goal is to serve our membership effectively while ensuring the health and safety of Spring Meetings participants and staff.

“We remain fully committed to maintaining a productive dialogue with our stakeholders and will leverage our IT-related and virtual connection capabilities to the fullest to hold our essential policy consultations with the membership.

” We will also continue to share IMF and World Bank analyses. With this adapted format, we are confident that our member countries will be able to effectively engage on pressing global economic issues at these Spring Meetings.”

Vanguard

