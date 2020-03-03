Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike

FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, restated that he would not rest on his oars until global peace is achieved.

Obasanjo said this when a special handwritten letter by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Archbishop Justin Welby, was presented by Bishop Precious Omuku on the occasion of his 83rd birthday at the Penthouse of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, OOPL, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The Archbishop of Canterbury is the Senior Bishop and principal leader of the Church of England, the symbolic head of the worldwide Anglican Communion and the Diocesan Bishop of the Diocese of Canterbury.

READ ALSO:

The letter, which was dated February 20, 2020, noted that the former President, despite his age, has continued to serve the course of peace globally.

The two paragraphed letter reads: “I write to wish you many happy returns of the day on 5th March. At an age when many retire, you continue to serve the course of peace across the world, and especially in Africa.”

Responding, Obasanjo, who described the letter as “a special birthday gift”, said that the request to continue to serve for peace was a challenge for him.

“It is a challenge to do more than what we have done. You realise that everywhere we are, there is always an opportunity to work for peace and an opportunity to work for justice, which is the foundation for peace.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: