Ighalo’s key trait that Solskjaer values most

Kindly Share This Story:

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly appreciates the personality of Odion Ighalo, who has given the Old Trafford dressing room a lift since his loan arrival from Shanghai Shenhua on transfer deadline day.

The Nigeria international has found the net four times from eight games since making the surprise move back to the Premier League at the end of January.

Manchester United shocked the world when they signed Ighalo on transfer deadline day.

The Red Devils opted to go for the 30-year-old having missed out on Josh King, with Bournemouth demanding close to £40million in order to part ways with the Norway international.

United have seen Ighalo impress on the pitch, scoring four goals from eight games while also shining in the 2-0 Premier League win over fierce rivals Manchester City.

But, off it, the former Watford star has made a similarly good impact. Solskjaer admires Ighalo for his personality, with the striker giving the club’s dressing room a lift since his January arrival.

The United manager is keen to have a harmonised dressing room in order to make their climb back to the top of the footballing ladder easier.

And that’s why he’s been brutal when it comes to certain players throughout his time in charge.

Solskjaer comes across as positive and bubbly but, behind the scenes, he’s ruthless when he needs to be. He offloaded Romelu Lukaku after worrying about the impact keeping the unhappy Belgium international could have on his side.

And he loaned out Alexis Sanchez after the Chile international had a bust-up with teenage sensation Mason Greenwood in training.

Meanwhile, just last summer, Ighalo retired from international duty. But, amid his impressive form for United, former Arsenal star Nwankwo Kanu has urged the 30-year-old to reconsider that decision.

“Nigeria needs every good player no matter where they are playing or their age,” Kanu said.

“If he performs in Manchester United, we will ask him to come back and tell him to forget what he said.

“This is football, and we have to watch and see how the situation would unfold. Not just Ighalo, Nigeria need whoever is in form.”

Ighalo recently admitted he was living the dream at United.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: