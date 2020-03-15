IFCC re-elects UNIOSUN ex-VC, Prof Okesina into board

Kindly Share This Story:

The International Federation of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine (IFCC) has announced the re-election of a former Vice-Chancellor of Osun State University, Professor Adekunle Bashiru Okesina as African Representative in its Executive Board for another three years.

Professor Okesina, who is the immediate past President of the African Federation of Clinical Chemistry (AFCC) and a Consultant Chemical Pathologist in the Department of Chemical Pathology and Immunology, University of Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria, recorded history in 2017 after his nomination and subsequent election as the first Nigerian and Black African to represent Africa in the IFCC Executive Board.

He had been nominated and elected alongside five other representatives from different regions of the world: including Prof. Abderrazek Hedhili (Tunisia) – representing Arab Federation of Clinical Biology (AFCB); Dr. Sunil Sethi (Singapore) – representing Asia-Pacific Federation for Clinical Biochemistry and Laboratory Medicine (APFCB): Prof. Sverre Sandberg (Norway) representing European Federation of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine (EFLM); Dr. Rosa Sieraa-Amor (Mexico)-representing Latin-American Confederation of Clinical Biochemistry (COLABIOCLI); Dr. Ann Gronowski (USA) – representing North American Federation of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine (NAFCC) and Dr. Rolf Hinzmann (Germany) as Corporate Representative.

Professor Okesina’s first three-year tenure as member of the Executive Board of IFCC, which began on 1st of January 2018 will end in last month of the current year 2020. The new tenure starts from 1st January 2021 to 31st December 2023.

