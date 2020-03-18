Kindly Share This Story:

A foremost PDP political leader in Lagos State, Otunba Segun Adewale, popularly known as Aeroland, was part of the leaders and members at the party’s rally held at Mapo Hall, Ibadan Oyo State capital on Wednesday.

The rally was put together by the regional leaders of the party, which was aimed at bringing back all its top members who left the party and also to consolidate on its internal peace.

Adewale, a grassroots mobilizer in Lagos State was part of those who graced the occasion, alongside other prominent politicians from Lagos State.

He commended Governor Seyi Makinde for his efforts and wisdom, for bringing the party back to the winning ways in the region, and urged all leaders to give him full support.

According to him, if all the leaders can put aside their differences and unite, it will be easier to achieve what seems impossible for several years.

“I am not fighting with any leader in the party, I am only pained that, despite the changes we had, we can’t win, but I believe that is now in the past, Governor Makinde is a leader I believe will make things to get better for the interest of all”.

Aeroland as fondly called by his admirers and supporters, was the Lagos West Senatorial candidate in 2015 election. He later became the State Chairman of PDP in Lagos, and won some seats for the party in the 2017 local government elections.

Governor Seyi Makinde, in his efforts to put the party on a winning way, ahead of the 2023 elections, reached out to party leaders, within and outside the party, and canvassed the need for all hands to be on deck.

Amongst those who featured prominently at the rally were former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Chief Olabode George, former governor of Ekiti, Dr. Peter Ayodele Fayose, Omooba Dotun Babayemi, Chief Deji Doherty, Tunde Gbadamosi and host of others.

The newly inaugurated governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Duoye Diri was also part of the event, to show solidarity with his colleague, Governor Seyi Makinde.

Recall that, Makinde told the ruling APC to be making preparations, to hand over to PDP in Lagos and other South West States. The unity rally, is believed to be one of the strategies been put in place, by bringing all the principal actors in the party to its fold, in order to be able to confront their main challenger in the next elections.

VANGUARD

