I remain in isolation until I fully recover — Makinde

By Adeola Badru

Having been tested positive for Coronavirus, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo on Monday said that he remained asymptomatic and would remain in isolation until he fully recovers from the virus.

The governor who tweeted via his personal handle @seyiamakinde also said that he had appointed Prof Temitope Alonge, a former Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, as the Head of COVID-19 Task Force while he recovers.

It would be recalled that Governor Makinde was one of the governors who attended the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, penultimate week, where he met with a number of colleagues.

The Nigerian Governor’s Forum (NGF) had after the meeting advised its members who attended the Abuja meeting to go into self- isolation or undergo COVID-19 tests.

The test result, which was delivered to the governor at about 5.30 pm indicated that he had tested positive to Coronavirus.

The news of Makinde’s positive test came on the heels of the release of the state’s index case from the COVID-19 isolation centre.

The release of the patient was consequent upon the completion of his treatment at the Agbami Chest Hospital isolation centre, Ibadan.

The American returnee had initially tested negative only for the second test to read positive.

The index case had been on self-isolation at a private residence in Ibadan until he was transferred to the Isolation centre at Agbami, Jericho area of Ibadan on March 23.

The index case was released after two consecutive negative tests, the statement read.

The statement also quoted the State’s Incident Manager, Dr. Taiwo Ladipo as saying that the confirmed case spent six days in the isolation centre and had two negative tests.

“He is well and very stable and is now back to his house. The infectious disease specialist will be reviewing him for follow up action,” the Manager said.

The governor stated in his tweet: “I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is positive. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate.”

“I have designated Prof Temitope Alonge, former Chief Medical Director of the University College, Ibadan, as the Head of COVID-19 Task Force while I recover fully. Please continue to comply with all the directives from the COVID-19 Task Force. Stay home, stay safe.”

“The dusk to dawn curfew (7 PM to 6 AM) has taken affect from today; no gatherings of more than ten people should be held anywhere in Oyo State. From tonight, Sunday, March 29, 2020, all markets will be closed except those selling perishable food items.”

“Also, inter-state transportation into and out of the state has been suspended from tonight, Sunday, March 29, 2020, except vehicles carrying food items, medical, pharmaceutical and petroleum products. All measures will be reviewed on a weekly basis.

“Thank you all. Please stay safe by following the proper hygienic practices, washing your hands regularly or using an alcohol-based hand sanitiser and also practicising social distancing. The EOC Helplines; 08095394000 / 08095963000 / 08078288999 / 08078288800.”

