I participated in the search of Dasuki’s house – Witness

Williams Obiora, the first prosecution witness in the trial of a former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd), said on Wednesday, he was part of the team that carried out a search on the ex-NSA’s residence in Asokoro, Abuja.

Obiora, who was shielded from the public glare during cross-examination, told Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja, that he was not part of the legal team that prepared the charges against Dasuki.

Dasuki is arraigned by the Department of State Services (DSS) on a seven-count charge of Illegal possession of firearms and money laundering.

At the resumed hearing on Wednesday, counsel to the Federal Government, Dipo Okpeseyi (SAN), told the court that the matter was slated for continuation of cross-examination.

“I have worked for 30 years in DSS. I worked briefly with a private company after my national youth service year in 1986 before joining DSS,” Obiora responded to question by Dasuki’s counsel, Ahmed Raji (SAN).

When the defence counsel asked him if he was still in service, the witness said: “I retired in 2018.”

He told the court that the private company where he worked before joining the DSS did not deal in arms and ammunition.

When asked if he had worked in the office of NSA before, Obiora said: “Not at all, I have never worked in the office of NSA.”

He also told the court that he had never worked as an officer in other security agencies. (NAN)

Vanguard

