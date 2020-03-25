I met with two COVID-19 cases – Fayemi

Kindly Share This Story:

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, on Wednesday implored his colleagues to go into self-isolation immediately following the growing cases of Coronavirus infection in the country

The duo of President’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari and Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, tested positive to the disease on Tuesday and had been quarantined.

Fayemi, who reportedly met the duo recently, said on a Facebook post he had done the coronavirus test.

The governor said: “I just took the Covid19 test having gone into self-isolation since yesterday evening. I’m asymptomatic and feel well but I was in meetings with two people who had since tested positive.

“I look forward to an all clear and I have encouraged all my colleagues to take the test.”

Vanguard

