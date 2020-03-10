I gunned 4 down because they killed my ‘Babalawo’ – Notorious cultist gives shocking revelation

Kindly Share This Story:

…. Killed several others

By Victor Arjiromanus & Kehinde Oladimeji

Two smells serenade the vicinity when he approached; death and regret. He had seen lives varnished into atoms, and with his locally made pistol, he cuts the life expectancy age of his victims to at most Twenty five years, as he relocates them from life to the grave yard.

His story is such that sends shivers down your spine, and his bravado at unleashing mayhem could best be described in ‘kill Romeo’ movies.

Perhaps, he could have caused worse disaster, if he had not been hampered by the iron hands of the Anti-cultism unit of the Lagos state police command that has continued to record great strides in the fight against cultism in the whole of Lagos state.

Kabiru Ahmed, from Kano state, a Thirty two year-old self-confessed hit man of the infamous Aye confraternity, is a killer of high degree. His story is not like the usual, but, a show of desperation. He was initiated to the group in 2010, and was the butcher before his arrest. According to him; ‘I have carried out several assignments to fight or kill other rivals for my group. I killed four members of the Eiye confraternity last year, after they killed our Babalawo (spiritual leader), the person who initiated me into the group.

Killing Spree

According to the suspect, Kabiru, the killing of ‘Babalawo’ led to a killing spree of both Black axe and her rival, Eiye confraternities After Babalawo was killed.

He said; ‘after Babalawo was killed, his squad at Apapa avenged his death by killing one member of the Eiye. It happened that the person they killed was a strong member in Eiye group, so Eiye members had a meeting and after that, they stormed the Apapa squad and killed and injured some members of Black axe. Among those killed from Black axe, was a guy we called Bebeto. As if that wasn’t enough, after some weeks, they struck again, and killed two of our strong members, named Angola and his friend, Shekpe.’

‘When the News broke out about the killings, some of our members ran to Fadeyi, but the Eiye guys saw one of them inside a bus as a result of traffic congestion, they dragged him out and killed him, and dumped his body at Ojurin Fadeyi area. Another Episode took place, when another Black axe man was killed, and we are yet to recover his dead body.’

Vengeance

‘’When I heard of Babalawo’s death and the several others that were killed, I took it upon myself to avenge their deaths. I called one of my friends who will call Amaru, who also is a strong member of Aye, and usually supplies guns for those that needed. I told him I needed a gun urgently, and he said it will cost me Twenty five thousand naira for the kind of gun I needed. I saved up some money from my tailoring work, and sent it to Amaru to help me purchase the gun, and he bought it, and handed it to me. And that was how I began my mission.’’

Killing by will

‘’One day, I was in a restaurant eating at Ebute-meta when I overheard a guy talking his friend about a party taking place at a night club in Ebute Meta, and organized by members of Eiye group. Immediately I heard it, I made up my mind to strike that night. So, I immediately went to get my gun and headed straight to the venue of the party. When I got there, I waited outside for some time, and when I saw a group of Eiye members emerging, I went close them, and shot one of them. Immediately, everyone scattered, and I ran away.’’

‘’The second and third people I killed were during a street fight between my group and Eiye group. We entered their area and a fight broke out, and I shot one of them, and the other was stabbed.’’

‘’The fourth person I killed was on one faithful night, a member of my group led me to the street of the Eiye guy at Fadeyi and I shot him.’’

End of Road

‘’I started hearing about my name in the area, and people were suspecting in connection to some cult activities going on in the area. So, I told my mum that something was fishy, but I told her I wanted to leave the area for a while. I stopped relating with other members of my group to avoid further suspicion, but it was too late. I was in my house when some police men came around to pick me in connection to a recent fight, I wasn’t part of the fight, but, unfortunately, I was mentioned among other cultists.’’

Police Takes further action

The Lagos state Anti-cultism unit of the Lagos state police command led by CSP Udom Uduak has remained relentless in the fight to curb cultism in Lagos. The arrest of Kabiru and several other arrested cultists prove it. According to a source in the police, further arrests is being carried out in connection to the several killings, while members of the Black axe and Eiye confraternities are already in police custody and billed for prosecution.

