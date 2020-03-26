Breaking News
I don’t have coronavirus — Reno Omokri

Best-selling author and former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has debunked the rumour making the round on social media that he has caught the Covid-19, otherwise known as Corona Virus.

Pastor Omokri, in a video demonstration, proved to Nigerians and those he said are spreading the rumour that he does not have Coronavirus.

According to him, one of the symptoms of a person with Coronavirus is shortness of breath. He, however, did 20 push-ups to show that he does not have any symptoms and does not have the virus.

