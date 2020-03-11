How Ukraine doctor trainee makes baby in Imo

Kindly Share This Story:

…I do cryptic pregnancy through inspiration – Dorcas maternity

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

An ongoing investigation by Vanguard into the business of making babies in Imo state, yesterday revealed that a trainee of a Ukraine doctor, Mrs. Calister Chinedum Mbalu, revealed that she makes babies for women through cryptic pregnancy.

Mrs. Mbalu, alongside her husband, who spoke at her Dorcas maternity, Uratta in Owerri North local government area of Imo state, said apart from cryptic pregnancy that she does make her fellow women pregnant by inspiration.

This is coming days after Vanguard reported complaints of baby factory, within Orji and Uratta axis in Owerri North local government area.

Just as the Grand Patron of the Association of Orphanages and Homes Operators, in Nigeria, ASOHON, Godson Akpunonu, confirmed that two to three illegal homes have been identified in Imo.

However, Dorcas maternity, on whether she has been arrested by security agencies, she said: “The DSS, has investigated us and also the NAPTIP, they cleared us. They came in took our drugs and some documents and later gave them back to us.

“The only thing they said they found was that we have not completed our registration and we should go to ministry of heath and complete our registration. Which we did. The police have come several times to our maternity.

“Let me tell you, first of all, I am a mid-wife, without being a mid-wife, or a nurse there is no how you can do it. Before you practice cryptic pregnancy you must be certified by an institution.

“But a medical doctor from Ukraine certified me because we don’t have an institution for this as of then. So, is a doctor from Ukraine that I learnt the treatment of cryptic pregnancy from.

“I also carry out cryptic pregnancy through inspiration. Cryptic does not work for everybody. I may or may not get it. I can’t assure you it will be 100 percent perfect.

“If I check you and cannot do it I refer you to another hospital of your choice. I have not recorded any incident of death.”

On how much she charges from her patients she said: “We don’t have a range of bill, you can deliver here and we tell you to pay N50,000.

“Those women who say that they pay N1.5 million, to make them pregnant are talking nonsense. I have never issued recept that is more than a million naira.

“I specialize on fertility cases. People do come here and register even from the communities here. However, I am not God to determine the sex of the child.”

