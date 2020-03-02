Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Odoemelam

Just recently, I saw this pristine looking lady stepped out from a newly completed apartment opposite my house and got into her car and zoomed off. I know the owner of the new apartment and his wife.

Knowing that the lady that stepped out of the house has not been seen all through the time that the building was under construction, I quickly enquired with the security guy and he told me she came to find out if the owner of the building is around, that she cleans newly finished buildings and prepares it for use.

I later saw this lady coordinating a group of young men who were cleaning the building. I got information that she closed the cleaning deal for N200,000.00.

This is what she does, moving from one place to another looking for newly completed buildings or buildings near completion to strike cleaning deals. Brilliant!

This tells you that there is money everywhere in this country, it is just your ability to see, cease and maximise the opportunity within its lifetime that will deliver the money to you.

Let me quickly throw cleaning service opportunities at you and hope to hear from you how you’ve ceased and maximised the opportunity within its lifetime.

What will you be doing?

Residential or commercial buildings that have just been built remain a construction site and are usually in a mess of debris. Carpenters, electricians, plumbers and other subcontractors build quickly and efficiently, throwing waste around for someone else to clean up.

You can offer to clean up the building and the environment and get it set for human habitation. The exercise is usually done twice: pre-finishing (that is just before painting and post-finishing (after every work is done). Basically you pick up the wastes and dispose of properly; wash-up every nook and cranny; fumigate and freshen the facility.

ALSO READ:

What will I need to start?

There are few skills and equipment are required to clean up a property. You will need to understand the different specks of dirt and stains requiring different washing liquids and chemicals for the purposes of both effective stain removals and brightening original colours without defacing or decolouring. Also, protection for specialist installations in the process of the clean-up should be mastered.

You will need safety equipment over the head and feet as well as hand gloves to protect the cleaners from injury arising from dangerous debris.

Of course, you are expected to have all the detergents and chemicals as well as other over-head, floor, wall and glass cleaning tools.

Who will my customers be?

Your target customers are the building contractors, subcontractors and the owners of the properties. You may work directly with a general contractor responsible for a group or subdivision of homes or large commercial buildings. You also explore real estate agents for partnerships and link-ups. You may be hired even by an electrician or plumber contractors.

Check your area for building sites.

How can I get started?

Start your property cleaning service by getting yourself organised for efficient cleaning. Gather the tools and materials you will need and learn how to use them efficiently.

Next, start going to building sites to talk to the persons in-charge or the owners if you can get in touch with them directly, or produce a flier that tells what you do, how much you charge and how to contact you.

Circulate the flyers to potential customers around building sites, churches, mosques and other social or business gatherings.

Most of all, consider using social media platforms to promote your efforts.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: