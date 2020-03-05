How sports can help students’ brain development – Expert

Kindly Share This Story:

By Mary Obaebor

A PYSIOTHERAPIST, Mr Jide Alaje, has urged parents who are searching for good schools for their children to look out for schools with all-round education in sports and learning, adding that sports develop students’ brains faster.

He said: “If you bring two schools together and examine the academic performance of the students, you will discover that students from the school that engages in sporting activities do better academically.” Alaje who spoke to journalists during Wellspring College’s 14th Annual Inter-House Sports held at Agege Stadium, Lagos said sporting activities are important for brain development.

READ ALSO:

According to him: “When students participate in sports, they exercise their body, encouraging blood circulation even to the brain. Children who participate in sports do better academically than those who do not.”

Speaking in the same vein, Mrs Oluwayesi Oloriade, the principal of Wellsprings College said the school believes in developing a total child. “In doing that, we look at the cognitive, affective and the psychomotor domain. The sporting activities come under the psychomotor domain. It helps them to be brilliant and active. If they are active, they would be able to participate very well in academic activities, ” she said.

Kindly Share This Story: