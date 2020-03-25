How Secure are VPNs?

Kindly Share This Story:

The internet is part of almost every aspect of our daily lives. From the way we work, socialize, shop and watch TV. As a result we’re increasingly aware of protecting our privacy.

The news stories of corporate hacks revealing passwords and email spam aimed at surreptitiously gaining personal information are a constant reminder that while browsing the internet is typically safe, there are those out there wanting to exploit us.

It is one of the main reasons why VPNs have risen in notoriety and use. Part of that is the result of a wider adoption of public wi-fi networks allowing us to connect to the internet while on, for example, buses and trains, or in bars, restaurants and hotels. However, these unsecured networks come with risk as they’re perfect ground for hackers. Accessing the internet via a VPN is a proven line of defence against those willing and able to prey upon our online activity.

What is a VPN?

VPN stands for Virtual Private Network. It is used to add a layer of security to your online activity, removing identifying markers accessible through your IP address. This provides anonymity. It means your actions cannot be traced. VPNs also offer increased privacy through secure, encrypted connections. In short, they are a line of defence between the user and those who want to exploit sensitive data.

As well as being advantageous when accessing public wi-fi networks, VPNs also offer a number of other benefits such as the ability to avoid geo-locks (popularized in recent years by European Netflix users accessing the American version to watch TV and films not available outside the US) and evade institutional blocks, such as those imposed by places of work or school, in order to browse websites otherwise unobtainable.

How to Choose a Good VPN?

A good VPN is recommended by experts as a way of accessing the internet. Software is available for Windows and MacOS users as well as for mobile devices and smart technology like TVs meaning whichever way you choose to go online, you can find a VPN to do the job.

But when accessing the internet via a VPN you want to know the software you’re using is secure. There are a lot of operators offering VPN services but some are naturally better than others. When choosing a reliable VPN service it is recommended that you seek those who have a clear and transparent privacy policy with a good customer service record and evidence they’re quick to fix leaks. It is also important to find out how they track your browsing history.

Market-leading providers like ExpressVPN will offer software that ensures a consistent and fast connection, encryption protocols, and added value features like this particular provider’s “Killswitch” which automatically blocks your internet access if for some reason your connection becomes unsecure.

While there are various free VPNs available, they will almost certainly seek to profit from advertising or selling data to third parties. One provider which offered a browser extension monetized its service by giving premium customers access to its free users’ bandwidth. It was later revealed to be susceptible to hacking. So these should be avoided.

Paid subscriptions, particularly those with short contracts enabling you to move providers if you find a better deal or VPN elsewhere, are a smarter option. This software will also provide customizable functionality, more reliable connections, and better encryption. Other features like multifactor authentication may also be part of the subscription to offer another line of defence.

The security offered by VPNs

When the internet first began not a lot of thought was given to the security of users. Indeed, it’s only recently that HTTPS protocols have become the norm, not the exception. Recognizing how VPNs will increase your internet security is also about understanding what they don’t do too.

You’ll still get messages about cookies when visiting websites, for example. Regardless of whether you use a VPN or not, websites will require you to accept their cookie policy meaning you ultimately leave a trackable footprint.

Service providers must also comply with the laws of their country of origin. There is the well-known example of a popular VPN service handing over data logs to federal investigators during a cyber stalker case, revealing the pitfalls of using a VPN as your only means of anonymity. Tor, which uses a mechanism to bounce your browsing activity between numerous server nodes, is a more robust solution to complete online privacy.

VPNs are beneficial

VPNs will provide the most benefit when used in the right environment: namely, when accessing an unsecured wi-fi network. Ultimately, they offer a layer of protection you would not otherwise have, helping secure sensitive data and making it harder for hackers to see your browsing activity.

