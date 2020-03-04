How PDP plans to takeover Edo, Ondo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

AHEAD of the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states in the last quarter of this year, the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is honing its strategies in a bid to take the two states from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Part of the strategies, Vanguard reliably gathered, is what an insider called an internal mechanism that would weed out “any contestant with a baggage” capable of hurting the party long after the polls are over.

In Edo State where the poll is scheduled for Saturday, September 19, 2020, the PDP is hoping to make huge political profit from the ongoing feud between National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Speaking exclusively with Vanguard in confidence on the state of preparedness for the two elections, a member of the National Working Committee, NWC, said the key to victory is to present to the people alternative policies and programmes that would improve the quality of their lives given the manner the ruling party fared in the past few years.

“Elections hold in September and October in Edo and Ondo and that is some months away. But with the enormous task at hand, we do not have the luxury of time. So, we are doing what needs to be done which is talking to the people. By people, I mean those who are nursing intention to vie for the ticket. They are not well known to the public yet but the party knows them.

“One of the things we are working on at the moment is that we have agreed on the need to present credible candidates, who apart from being strong characters must also not have issues with their academic qualifications,” he said.

When asked to clarify the emphasis on academic qualifications, he added: “You would recall recent events in the polity and how crisis of identity proved the difference between winners and losers. So, it is important that we guide against such eventualities because the nation is watching.”

On how the party is gearing up to make the most of the crisis in Edo State, the soft-spoken PDP chieftain noted that the party was too big to anchor its chances of winning on a rift in another party. According to him: “Edo has always been the fortress of the PDP and even the APC national chairman knows that the state is not an easy one to manipulate. We are solidly on ground and we are doing our homework well. Yes, the issue between them (Obaseki and Oshiomhole) may weaken their party but all we can tell our people is to wait for the outcome of our primary election to see the man that will fly our flag.”

In a separate chat, Diran Odeyemi, deputy national publicity secretary of the PDP called on voters in the two states to await the outcome of the congresses which would begin the process for the election of prospective candidates for the election.

“We are committed to free, fair and credible primary elections and the screening processes would be top-notched. PDP has demonstrated an uncanny ability of conducting its own internal elections and the story would not be different this time,” he said, even as he called on Nigerians, particularly eminent citizens to stand up and speak against the worsening state of security in the land.

With this development, the Prince Uche Secondus-led NWC of the party is set to birth an all-encompassing screening process that would produce candidates whose suitability for the Offices of governor and deputy governors in the two states would not constitute a legal obstacle in the future.

Vanguard Nigeria News

