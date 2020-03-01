How does illness manifest in the physical? (Pt 1)

Kindly Share This Story:

And said, If thou wilt diligently hearken to the voice of the LORD thy God, and wilt do that which is right in his sight, and wilt give ear to his commandments and keep all His statutes, I will put none of these diseases upon thee, which I have brought upon the Egyptians: for I am the LORD that healeth thee. Exodus 15: 26 KJV

In the life of the early fathers of the bible, people lived to a very long time. They slept in the Lord and there was no record of any dying because of sickness. At the beginning of time, man lived long as well as lived right because they were closer to God, however, as man becomes distant from God the length of their days became shorter.

God’s original plan is for us to live in good health. He said, beloved, I wish above all things that you prosper and be in good health even as your soul prospers. Therefore, God does not desire us to be ill. It is God’s desire that we are in good health. Now, Elisha was falling sick of the sickness of which he died. 2 Kings 13: 14.

People fall ill or die for several reasons, but all sin can be from 3 main areas of our lives. These are;

1.The spiritual

2. The physical

3. The emotional

These are the 3 main sources of people’s illnesses. Really, the main source of ailment is the spiritual and this spiritual sickness is manifested in the physical and this may result in the emotional. Sickness is a messenger of death. Every time we are ill we depreciate in body and strength but it is death that is registering and it is telling us that we are not immortal.

Some spiritual illness arises from foundational problems, foundation inheritances and agreements that our parents or their parents have entered on behalf of the family. So many afflicted with one illness or the other have been appointed to die because there is a family covenant hovering over their life. Let the sighing of the prisoner come before thee; according to the greatness of thy power preserve thou those that are appointed to die. Psalm 79:11 KJV.

From the day of birth, some of us have been marked because of things that occurs in the generation and lineage we are born into. Some people have been bound by Satan; Satan has overwhelmed their life and these people have difficulty getting healing. In Luke 8: 43 – 48 the woman with the issue of blood was bound by Satan and she went through the physical manifestation of the bondage for 12 years until she found release by touching the hem of Christ’s garment.

Sometimes the spiritual illness may be because of fresh attack by the enemy. And the LORD said unto Satan, Hast thou considered my servant Job, that there is none like him in the earth, a perfect and an upright man, one that feareth God, and escheweth evil? Then Satan answered the LORD, and said, Doth Job fear God for nought?

Hast, not thou made an hedge about him, and about his house, and about all that he hath on every side? thou hast blessed the work of his hands, and his substance is increased in the land. Job 1: 9-10 KJV. Satan attacks children of God for no other reason than what he gave to God concerning Job.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: