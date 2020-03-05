How army troops routed terrorists in Damboa – Iliyasu

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Army troops of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) has dealt a deadly blow on Boko Haram terrorists in Damboa, Borno State leading to the killing of scores of the terrorists on Wednesday.

The Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Iliyasu said the feat was recorded when the terrorists attempted to attack the troops of 25 Task Force Brigade (Army Super Camp 2) located in Damboa in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to him, the marauding criminals mounted on Gun Trucks with a number of their foot soldiers attempted to infiltrate the troops’ location from three different fronts.

“The troops responded swiftly, bringing to bear, superior fire power against the criminals in conjunction with the Air Task Force of OPLD.

“The encounter which lasted over an hour witnessed one of the most debilitating defeats of the Boko Haram criminals in a single encounter since the turn of the year.

“So far, 19 Boko Haram criminals’ corpses have been recovered while many more were observed escaping with various degrees of gunshot wounds by the troops who are on vigorous exploitation of their initial success along the criminals’ withdrawal route.

“Interestingly, the gallant troops captured from the Boko Haram criminals, five AK47 Rifles, one General Purpose Machine Gun and one Rocket Propelled Gun tube,” he said.

Iliyasu also disclosed that three valiant soldiers paid the supreme prize while four others were wounded in action.

He said the wounded soldiers have been evacuated to a military medical facility for attention.

“To this end, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, hereby congratulates the troops of OPLD for their decisive victory against the enemies of our country.

“He further urged them to remain steadfast, loyal and resolute in the discharge of their professional responsibilities.

“He reassures residents of Damboa and indeed the Northeast at large of the unflinching resolve of the troops to protecting the lives and property of all law – abiding citizens,” he said.

Meanwhile, Borno Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has applauded the military’s ground and air components for what he described as “decisive blow against the Boko Haram. (NAN)

