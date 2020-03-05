Host city calls for Germany-Italy friendly to be cancelled

Kindly Share This Story:

The city of Nuremberg, which is due to host a friendly between Germany and Italy on March 31, asked Thursday for the fixture to be called off due to concerns over the coronavirus.

“According to what we know today, the city of Nuremberg is going to request a cancellation of the match,” a local health and environment official said during a news conference.

“A lot of supporters would be expected including those from at-risk zones in the north of Italy.”

Italy on Thursday reported 41 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, its highest single-day total to date, bringing the number of fatalities in Europe’s most affected country to 148.

The number of cases also jumped by a new high of 769, reaching 3,858 over the past two weeks.

The German FA must take a decision next week in consultation with the stadium operators over whether to go ahead with the match or cancel it.

Germany are also due to travel to Madrid for a friendly against Spain on March 26.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: