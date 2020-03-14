Breaking News
Homosexuality is caused by Ogbanje —– Pete Edochie

By Sylvester Kwentua

Veteran actor, Pete Edochie believes that reincarnation is the real cause of homosexuality. The bearded actor dropped this bomb in a short video he posted online.

Homosexuality is an issue that has become quite prevalent in the society and social media has also further helped to popularized it. Edochie, however, has a different perception.

In a video that was shared on Twitter, Edochie said that when a child is born and looks sickly, he or she is suspected to be an ‘Ogbanje’(spirit child) and a mark is put on the child’s hand.

Edochie says that the child eventually dies and then if the child comes back to the world, the spirit of a different gender might still be inside of him. How true is this belief, is yet to be ascertained.

