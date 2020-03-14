Homosexuality is caused by Ogbanje —– Pete Edochie

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

Veteran actor, Pete Edochie believes that reincarnation is the real cause of homosexuality. The bearded actor dropped this bomb in a short video he posted online.

Homosexuality is an issue that has become quite prevalent in the society and social media has also further helped to popularized it. Edochie, however, has a different perception.

READ ALSO: Lagos creates coronavirus awareness video with students

In a video that was shared on Twitter, Edochie said that when a child is born and looks sickly, he or she is suspected to be an ‘Ogbanje’(spirit child) and a mark is put on the child’s hand.

Edochie says that the child eventually dies and then if the child comes back to the world, the spirit of a different gender might still be inside of him. How true is this belief, is yet to be ascertained.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: