Gunmen kill two in Kano

By Bashir Bello and Abdulmumini Murtala – Kano

Not fewer than two persons have been reportedly killed on Monday night by suspected gunmen who attacked Bagwai village, Bagwai local government area of Kano State.

A source in the village said the gunmen invaded the town in their car around 10.30 pm killing the son of a Peoples Democratic Party stalwart in the area and one-time zonal woman leader of the party in Kano North, Hajia Balaraba Sani.

The source said another young man, Muhammad aged 35 and a staff of the Health Department, Bagwai local government council was also killed during the attack that lasted for a while.

According to the source, the incident leading to four others sustaining injuries occurred in front of a shop named Friday where they sell fish, noting that the Police later came to take the corpses away while the injured were rushed to the hospital.

When contacted, the Kano State Police Command through it Spokesperson, DSP Abdullahi Haruna confirmed the incident saying the gunmen stormed the area shooting sporadically and shot at three persons by roadside shops upon which two later died.

He said the Police Commissioner, CP Habu Sani had also ordered the deployment of it men from the Puff Adder team to the area for manhunt and possible arrest of the perpetrators of the crime.

According to him, “Gunmen last night (Monday) attacked some roadside shops. They shoot sporadically and shot three persons. They were taken to the Bichi General Hospital. Two later died.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Habu Sani has ordered the deployment of men from the Puff Adder team for possible arrest of the perpetrators,” DSP Haruna said.

